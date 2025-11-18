© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Author Kim Scott's books challenge how we work together

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Jason Ubay
Published November 18, 2025 at 10:49 AM HST
Kim Scott is the author of "Radical Respect: How to Work Together Better "and "Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity."
Courtesy Kim Scott
Extended audio will be added after the show.

Do you beat around the bush? That can mean hard topics don’t get directly addressed, whether it be in your personal life or the workplace. But is there a way to confront people while still showing you care?

Kim Scott wrote two books on it — "Radical Respect: How to Work Together Better" and "Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity."

She is the keynote speaker at the Hawaii Employers Council’s annual meeting in Waikīkī on Tuesday. HPR spoke with Scott about caring personally and challenging people directly.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
