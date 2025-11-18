Author Kim Scott's books challenge how we work together

Extended audio will be added after the show.

Do you beat around the bush? That can mean hard topics don’t get directly addressed, whether it be in your personal life or the workplace. But is there a way to confront people while still showing you care?

Kim Scott wrote two books on it — "Radical Respect: How to Work Together Better" and "Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity."

She is the keynote speaker at the Hawaii Employers Council’s annual meeting in Waikīkī on Tuesday. HPR spoke with Scott about caring personally and challenging people directly.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.