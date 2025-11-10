© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Memoir shares the perspective of a POW during WWII

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 10, 2025 at 12:45 PM HST
HPR's Catherine Cruz with Patrick Cross.
HPR's Catherine Cruz with Patrick Cross.

There will be no 21-gun salutes or military flyovers on Veterans’ Day on Oʻahu. The traditional veterans' ceremonies that take place at Punchbowl and the Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetery are cancelled due to the government shutdown. However, a small ceremony at the Oʻahu Veterans Center in Foster Village will acknowledge the sacrifices of men and women in the military.

Veteran’s Day has special meaning for a University of Hawaiʻi scientist whom HPR has featured on The Conversation before. The book, “Captive of the Rising Sun: The P.O.W. Memoirs,” includes the story of Patrick Cross’s grandfather, who was taken prisoner of war during the invasion of Guam during World War II.

Hardships came with being in two different POW camps in Japan over four years. And there were emotions around raising the American flag that still remain for the Cross family. Cross talked about the moments that live on through his grandfather's own words.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation World War IILiterature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
