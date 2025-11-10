Memoir shares the perspective of a POW during WWII

There will be no 21-gun salutes or military flyovers on Veterans’ Day on Oʻahu. The traditional veterans' ceremonies that take place at Punchbowl and the Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetery are cancelled due to the government shutdown. However, a small ceremony at the Oʻahu Veterans Center in Foster Village will acknowledge the sacrifices of men and women in the military.

Veteran’s Day has special meaning for a University of Hawaiʻi scientist whom HPR has featured on The Conversation before. The book, “Captive of the Rising Sun: The P.O.W. Memoirs,” includes the story of Patrick Cross’s grandfather, who was taken prisoner of war during the invasion of Guam during World War II.

Hardships came with being in two different POW camps in Japan over four years. And there were emotions around raising the American flag that still remain for the Cross family. Cross talked about the moments that live on through his grandfather's own words.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 10, 2025.