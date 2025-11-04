Kauaʻi poet and educator on upcoming writers gathering

Poet and essayist Jonathon Medeiros will be one of the featured authors at next week’s Kauai Writers Conference, a gathering of top-selling authors, literary agents and more.

Medeiros is also an educator. HPR talked to him during a break in his day at Kauaʻi High School about his work and the conference taking place next week.

HPR asked him to read a poem he wrote that intrigued us. It was a message to our visitors. It's titled, "To the People on the Cruise Ships."

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 4, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.