© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kauaʻi poet and educator on upcoming writers gathering

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 4, 2025 at 4:06 PM HST
An image of Jonathon Medeiros.
Jonathon Medeiros
Jonathon Medeiros

Poet and essayist Jonathon Medeiros will be one of the featured authors at next week’s Kauai Writers Conference, a gathering of top-selling authors, literary agents and more.

Medeiros is also an educator. HPR talked to him during a break in his day at Kauaʻi High School about his work and the conference taking place next week.

HPR asked him to read a poem he wrote that intrigued us. It was a message to our visitors. It's titled, "To the People on the Cruise Ships."

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 4, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation KauaʻiPoetryLiterature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories