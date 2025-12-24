Filipino nonprofit awarded $1.6M for continued Maui fire recovery

The Conversation started the week, hearing from the new head of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation about efforts to help communities become more resilient in the face of recent disasters. Millions of dollars have been donated toward that effort, including to the Lāhainā Strong Fund.

HPR heard from one of several nonprofits that went to work helping a part of the community that was disproportionately affected by the wildfires. Many of the 102 people who died in the blaze were of Filipino descent, including news reports of eight members from one family. An estimated 40% of Lahaina residents were from the Philippines. Some were longtime residents, and others were new immigrants.

Eric Arquero is the executive director of the organization Kaibigan ng Lāhaina. He spoke to The Conversation about its recent award of $1.6 million from the HCF to assist with Filipinos who were directly affected by the Maui wildfires and are still experiencing hardships over two years later.

