Filipino nonprofit awarded $1.6M for continued Maui fire recovery

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 24, 2025 at 2:08 PM HST
Kaibigan ng Lāhaina is a Filipino and immigrant-serving nonprofit on West Maui.
Kaibigan ng Lāhaina
The Conversation started the week, hearing from the new head of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation about efforts to help communities become more resilient in the face of recent disasters. Millions of dollars have been donated toward that effort, including to the Lāhainā Strong Fund.

HPR heard from one of several nonprofits that went to work helping a part of the community that was disproportionately affected by the wildfires. Many of the 102 people who died in the blaze were of Filipino descent, including news reports of eight members from one family. An estimated 40% of Lahaina residents were from the Philippines. Some were longtime residents, and others were new immigrants.

Kaibigan ng Lāhaina's new 7-acre space for growing and education will open next summer in Lahaina.
Local News
Lahaina parcel to become a place for recovery, growing food and finding connection
Catherine Cluett Pactol

Eric Arquero is the executive director of the organization Kaibigan ng Lāhaina. He spoke to The Conversation about its recent award of $1.6 million from the HCF to assist with Filipinos who were directly affected by the Maui wildfires and are still experiencing hardships over two years later.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation MauiFilipino2023 Maui firesHawaiʻi Community Foundation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
