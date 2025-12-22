Hawaiʻi nonprofits navigate funding uncertainties in the new year

Terry George recently took over as head of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. His five decades in Hawaiʻi and work in philanthropy have prepared him for the challenges around the uncertainty for so many nonprofits in the new year.

George most recently served as president and CEO of the Castle Foundation and other local philanthropic groups. But he started his career with the Ford Foundation and worked in India before settling back down in Hawaiʻi. He stopped by The Conversation to talk about what’s ahead.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 22, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.