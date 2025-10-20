Up to $100K available for nonprofits supporting Maui fire survivors' mental health

Organizations offering mental health services for Maui wildfire survivors could get a boost of funding. The Maui Recovery Funders Collaborative will be awarding grants to nonprofits that increase access to mental health resources.

The request for proposals solicits applications in several priority areas, such as mental health and wellness support for youth, kūpuna and workforce groups, cultural and ʻāina-based programming, and first responder and peer support activities.

Kehau Meyer of the Maui Strong Fund said the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation funded a similar initiative last year.

This time around, she told HPR the funding opportunity has the “intention of providing a timely infusion of funds to continue services that are meeting people where they're at, as it relates to the needs of addressing their depression, their anxiety, or their post-traumatic stress from fire.”

“We're looking for nonprofits that have programs that are kind of reaching these critical areas of need and mental health and emotional well-being,” Meyer explained. “We are offering grants for up to $100,000, and we have a collective agreement that we're going to collectively fund at the very least $1.5 million toward this RFP — and it could be more if more funders jump in.”

Meyer said that with the holidays approaching, survivors can experience flare-ups of anxiety and PTSD. The funding seeks to support the resources that serve as a cushion for those experiencing extra stress.

“We're just looking to make sure that we can continue to make sure these programs don't go away, that they've been successful,” Meyer added. “They've got really great track records on-island. We're just making sure that we can keep that moving forward.”

The Maui Recovery Funders Collaborative is a group of philanthropic organizations that banded together post-fire to streamline the funding process for local organizations providing community services.

The online application closes on Oct. 31. Participants in the Funders Collaborative will review applications through November through a shared evaluation and review process, and applicants meeting the criteria may be asked clarifying questions. Decisions are expected to be announced by early December 2025.

Find out more at mauirecoveryfunders.org.