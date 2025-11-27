© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Lahaina debris call center closes, marking progress toward completion

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published November 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM HST
The debris removal process after the Lahaina fire has reached several milestones, more than two years after the blaze.

The Lahaina debris call center has officially closed.

On Nov. 10, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers removed all infrastructure at the temporary debris storage site in Olowalu. Temporary traffic signals along the trucking route to the permanent disposal site, which were used to ensure safety during the transport of debris, have also been taken down.

These steps mark the end of chapters in recovery efforts after the 2023 wildfires.

As of last month, all fire debris had been transported to the Central Maui Landfill.

Restoration efforts at the Olowalu site are now in the final stages.

Army Corps personnel will attend its last monthly Lahaina community meeting to provide a final update on the debris removal mission on Dec. 3.

“We’ve made incredible strides in restoring our community, and while the TDS restoration is nearing completion, our work is far from done,” County of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a news release. “We are grateful for the continued support from USACE, FEMA and all our partners, who have worked tirelessly alongside us every step of the way to help Maui rebuild and recover.”

The federal agency says it will continue supporting Maui’s fire recovery.

For more information on the cleanup and debris removal, click here. Find the latest project updates here.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
