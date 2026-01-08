In new film, meet the 1st Micronesian to journey to the deepest part of the ocean

“What have we done?” That was the reaction of a marine scientist, the first Micronesian (and second woman in history) to explore the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean, the Mariana Trench — more than 7 miles below the surface.

Nicole Yamase’s journey is detailed in a documentary that won the Pasifika award at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival. The Conversation talked to Yamase and filmmaker Daniel Lin.

Lin also works with Nia Tero, an organization focused on elevating the role and influence of Indigenous people. He started off talking about how the film, “Remathau: People of the Ocean,” came together.

The film will screen at the Maui Arts & Culture Center on Jan. 14 as part of the ongoing art exhibit: “Ocean of Peace,” showcasing Micronesian artists.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 8, 2026.