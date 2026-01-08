© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In new film, meet the 1st Micronesian to journey to the deepest part of the ocean

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 8, 2026 at 3:43 PM HST
"Remathau: People of the Ocean" captures Nicole Yamase's journey of becoming the first Micronesian and Pacific Islander to dive into the deepest part of the ocean.
HIFF
"Remathau: People of the Ocean" captures Nicole Yamase's journey of becoming the first Micronesian and Pacific Islander to dive into the deepest part of the Mariana Trench, known as "Challenger Deep."

“What have we done?” That was the reaction of a marine scientist, the first Micronesian (and second woman in history) to explore the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean, the Mariana Trench — more than 7 miles below the surface.

Nicole Yamase’s journey is detailed in a documentary that won the Pasifika award at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival. The Conversation talked to Yamase and filmmaker Daniel Lin.

Lin also works with Nia Tero, an organization focused on elevating the role and influence of Indigenous people. He started off talking about how the film, “Remathau: People of the Ocean,” came together.

The film will screen at the Maui Arts & Culture Center on Jan. 14 as part of the ongoing art exhibit: “Ocean of Peace,” showcasing Micronesian artists.

The "Ocean of Peace" exhibit features six artists of Micronesian heritage who integrate their cultures with lived experiences in the Hawaiian Islands.
The Conversation
Maui exhibit featuring Micronesian artists gets extended run
Catherine Cruz

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 8, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m
Tags
The Conversation FilmEntertainmentHawaiʻi International Film Festival
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories