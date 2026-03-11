© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Homegrown comedian Charlene Kaye brings the laughs back to Honolulu

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published March 11, 2026 at 2:43 PM HST
Hawaiʻi born comedian Charlene Kaye is bringing her comedy back home.
Sam Pickart
/
Courtesy Charlene Kaye
Hawaiʻi-born comedian Charlene Kaye is bringing her comedy back home.

Homegrown comedian Charlene Kaye is set to appear at Blue Note this weekend. Kaye has been making her mark through musical parodies on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where she’s gone viral doing impressions of artists like Taylor Swift and K-Pop boy bands.

She’s been featured by The New York Times for her Radiohead cover band, and now Kaye joins HPR to talk about her Honolulu upbringing and the one local comedian she credits in particular for shaping her style.

Charlene Kayeʻs solo show, “Tiger Daughter: Or, How I Brought My Immigrant Mother Ultimate Shame,” will be coming to Blue Note in Waikīkī this Sunday, March 15. More information about the show can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 11, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
