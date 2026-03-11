Homegrown comedian Charlene Kaye brings the laughs back to Honolulu

Homegrown comedian Charlene Kaye is set to appear at Blue Note this weekend. Kaye has been making her mark through musical parodies on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where she’s gone viral doing impressions of artists like Taylor Swift and K-Pop boy bands.

She’s been featured by The New York Times for her Radiohead cover band, and now Kaye joins HPR to talk about her Honolulu upbringing and the one local comedian she credits in particular for shaping her style.

Charlene Kayeʻs solo show, “Tiger Daughter: Or, How I Brought My Immigrant Mother Ultimate Shame,” will be coming to Blue Note in Waikīkī this Sunday, March 15. More information about the show can be found here.

