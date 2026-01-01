HPR is a vital source for trustworthy news and information, enlightening stories and conversations, good music, companionship and community connections for listeners statewide and beyond. All that HPR is today, and aspires to be in the future, is possible thanks to exceptional support from the community we serve.

The membership team, in cooperation with colleagues across the station, designs and implements integrated fundraising, communication and outreach strategies to engage with listeners and supporters and secure the financial resources necessary to support the work and growth of this fiercely independent enterprise, now in its first full year as 100% community-backed. Developing and sustaining trusted relationships with key donors is among the station’s strategic priorities to assure its viability and strong connection to the community we serve.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio is seeking a Donor Relations Officer to help grow fundraising revenue. This role manages an assigned portfolio of donors and prospects with the capacity to make gifts of $1,000 or more, providing personalized outreach and solicitation to help achieve annual fundraising goals, increase donor retention, and grow giving.

The ideal candidate enjoys connecting with people and working toward measurable fundraising goals. They are organized, collaborative, and motivated to contribute to the success of HPR's major giving and planned giving efforts, helping strengthen the station's long-term financial sustainability.

Key Responsibilities



Cultivate and steward an assigned portfolio of donors to increase retention and upgrade giving levels.

Create tailored donor communications that boost engagement, retention, and fundraising revenue.

Plan, coordinate, and participate in donor events.

Support the growth of the planned giving program and Legacy Society to advance fundraising and revenue goals.

Collaborate with the membership team to identify major donor prospects, grow the pipeline and increase revenue.

Maintain accurate and up-to-date donor records in the database.

Prepare reports on prospect activity and fundraising results.

Meet annual individual fundraising goals and contribute to achieving overall Membership revenue goals.

Participate in station donor events and membership on-air fundraising campaigns

Qualifications + Skills



Prior experience with demonstrated success in donor relationship development, soliciting and securing charitable gifts while meeting or exceeding revenue goals

Strong communication, written and verbal, and interpersonal skills

Collaborative & flexible team player, results-oriented, organized, good time management skills

Experience working with database systems and MS Office

Personal connection to HPR’s mission and work and capacity to represent the values, programming and impact of HPR to our community

Available to work a flexible schedule to attend donor meetings, station and community events, participate in on-air campaigns, and occasional Neighbor Island travel.

Desire to contribute to growing and diversifying HPR’s financial support and by doing so to strengthen its services for all of Hawaiʻi

The salary range for this full-time role is $60,000 - $67,000. Benefits include medical insurance, a generous paid time off policy, opportunities for development and advancement and meaningful work with dedicated supporters and talented colleagues. Position reports to HPR Senior Donor Relations Manager. HPR is an EEO employer.

To apply, email your resume and a cover letter explaining your interest in and qualifications for the position to: blucas@hawaiipublicradio.org

