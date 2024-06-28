Appeals court hears arguments to extend demolition pause of Haʻikū Stairs

The Hawaiʻi Court of Appeals will decide whether to grant a longer injunction for the demolition of Ha‘ikū Stairs.

Friends of Ha‘ikū Stairs, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the stairs, sued the city for not following the proper environmental procedures when it decided to remove the stairs.

The lawsuit was rejected by a judge earlier this year, but Friends of Ha‘ikū Stairs have appealed that decision.

The Hawaiʻi Court of Appeals heard arguments on whether the city must stop demolition until that appeal is heard and determined.

Friends of Ha‘ikū Stairs’s lawyer Timothy Vandeveer urged the judges to grant the group’s injunction.

" An injunction is necessary in this case and at this moment to prevent the irreparable harm that would occur if the city were allowed to demolish the iconic and historic Haiku stairs," he said.

"Appellants are a nonprofit and members of the community who merely seek to hold the government accountable to the law. Fundamental justice requires an injunction in this case because the appellants will have no remedy or recourse if the stairs are destroyed before this appeal is heard," Vandeveer continued.

Daniel Gluck argued for the city, stating that they have already removed parts of the stairs and the railings on the platforms, which now poses a significant safety risk for anyone trying to illegally hike.

The court is expected to make a decision next week.

