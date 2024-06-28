© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Appeals court hears arguments to extend demolition pause of Haʻikū Stairs

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published June 28, 2024 at 12:10 PM HST
Wikimedia Commons

The Hawaiʻi Court of Appeals will decide whether to grant a longer injunction for the demolition of Ha‘ikū Stairs.

Friends of Ha‘ikū Stairs, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the stairs, sued the city for not following the proper environmental procedures when it decided to remove the stairs.

The lawsuit was rejected by a judge earlier this year, but Friends of Ha‘ikū Stairs have appealed that decision.

The entire Moanalua Section of the Honolulu Watershed Forest Reserve and the Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park will be closed during the removal of the Haʻikū Stairs in Windward Oʻahu.
Local News
State closes Moanalua hiking access point while dismantling Haʻikū Stairs
HPR News Staff

The Hawaiʻi Court of Appeals heard arguments on whether the city must stop demolition until that appeal is heard and determined.

Friends of Ha‘ikū Stairs’s lawyer Timothy Vandeveer urged the judges to grant the group’s injunction.

" An injunction is necessary in this case and at this moment to prevent the irreparable harm that would occur if the city were allowed to demolish the iconic and historic Haiku stairs," he said.

The City and County of Honolulu has announced the demolition of the Ha‘ikū Stairs, better known as the "Stairway to Heaven" hike.
Local News
City begins $2.6M removal of Haʻikū Stairs after decades of controversy
Ashley Mizuo

"Appellants are a nonprofit and members of the community who merely seek to hold the government accountable to the law. Fundamental justice requires an injunction in this case because the appellants will have no remedy or recourse if the stairs are destroyed before this appeal is heard," Vandeveer continued.

Daniel Gluck argued for the city, stating that they have already removed parts of the stairs and the railings on the platforms, which now poses a significant safety risk for anyone trying to illegally hike.

The court is expected to make a decision next week.
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
