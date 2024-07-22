Kakaʻako to get long-awaited road improvements starting August

The state and the City and County of Honolulu are set to start long-awaited road improvements in the Kakaʻako area starting mid-August.

Nearby business owners won a lawsuit filed about a decade ago to give the government control of the area's key streets.

The roads had been under private ownership but have fallen into disrepair over time.

The state will pave and stripe the streets, as well as add road signs. One of the high-priority areas is Queen Street. It’s busy and lined with businesses that could benefit from more accessibility — especially as more people move nearby.

“ I can't speak for all the businesses around here, but I think for the residents who live here. Now that we have all the condos, putting in the sidewalks would make it safer for them to walk and use the neighborhood where they live in," said owner Elroy Hamada at a news conference last week. Hamada General Store is one of the stores on Queen Street.

Once the state is done, the city vows to continue improvements. City officials say a five-year construction plan in the area will cost about $50 million.

