New development projects for Kalaeloa in West Oʻahu

On Oʻahu, more than 500 acres of Kalaeloa Town are currently under redevelopment.

The project is being managed by Hunt Companies Hawaiʻi — and includes an area where old Navy buildings and new facilities stand side by side.

There are nearly 4,000 acres of land that the Navy once used as Naval Air Station Berbers Point.

In 2002, then-Gov. Ben Cayetano put these lands under the control of the Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority, or HCDA. Of that area, Hunt owns or leases about 530 acres, which it is redeveloping into Kalaeloa Town.

Hunt Companies Hawaiʻi President Steve Colón recently took PBN on a tour of the region. The company has invested more than a quarter of a billion dollars in the area since it took control of its acres in 2007.

Colón is a Navy veteran and feels a personal connection to successful redevelopment.

The most recently completed project is Hunt’s $130 million Daniel Kahikina Akaka Veterans Affairs clinic, which opened in April.

In all it took seven years of hard work to make that building happen, between the approval process, COVID-19 interruptions and supply chain issues.

Hunt’s next steps include infrastructure work to tie together existing projects, such as the VA center and the housing that Gentry Homes is building as a sub-developer to Hunt.

This also includes extensive electrical infrastructure work to replace the Navy’s old system, designed for a base, with modern systems designed for neighborhoods.