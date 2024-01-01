Jeffery Ryan Long has been triggering records, sliding faders, and announcing call signs over the radio for over twenty years, both as a DJ at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa student-run radio station KTUH and as a Board Operator at Hawai'i Public Radio. Jeff's musical interests run the gamut from jazz to rock to soul to country and western. His primitive rhythm guitar skills help propel local rock band Oh the Possibilities along the deep fringes of popular consciousness. Jeff earned his doctorate in English from the University of Hawai'i.

Find his recent playlists on Tumblr, and follow him on Instagram.