The Conversation: Kula fire fallout; Hawaiʻi-born sprinter in Olympics
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on how the Crater Road fire and others are retraumatizing Upper Kula residents | Full Story
- State Deputy Director for Harbors Dre Kalili and maritime archeologist Jim Delgado on the removal of the historic ship Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor and the decision to delist it from the National Register of Historic Places
- Cartoonist Jon J. Murakami on illustrating comics, children's books, greeting cards, and his latest project, Hawaiʻi's Joke Book for Kids
- Hawaiʻi-born track and field athlete Joseph Green on representing Guam at the 2024 Paris Olympics