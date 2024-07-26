© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Kula fire fallout; Hawaiʻi-born sprinter in Olympics

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangRussell Subiono
Published July 26, 2024 at 12:55 PM HST
Firefighters have battled the blaze on the slopes of Haleakalā the past two weeks.
County of Maui
Firefighters battle the blaze on the slopes of Haleakalā on July 13, 2024.
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on how the Crater Road fire and others are retraumatizing Upper Kula residents | Full Story
  • State Deputy Director for Harbors Dre Kalili and maritime archeologist Jim Delgado on the removal of the historic ship Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor and the decision to delist it from the National Register of Historic Places
  • Cartoonist Jon J. Murakami on illustrating comics, children's books, greeting cards, and his latest project, Hawaiʻi's Joke Book for Kids
  • Hawaiʻi-born track and field athlete Joseph Green on representing Guam at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
