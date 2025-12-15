© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Bird flu in Hawaiʻi; Rule of law

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published December 15, 2025 at 10:47 AM HST
This colorized electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 2024 shows avian influenza A virus (bird flu) particles, red/yellow, grown in cultured cells. (CDC, NIAID via AP)
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • State wildlife biologist Afsheen Siddiqi says bird flu in Hawaiʻi is not a matter of "if" but "when" after reports of a presumptive case of H5N1 in a native bird on Kauaʻi
  • Retired Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald joins a coalition of former justices speaking out about the importance of the rule of law
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands' legislative priorities | Full Story
  • Researcher Justin Sexton shares new findings on how human movement through the Pacific affects dengue outbreaks
  • Author Monique Mironesco looks at the roles of women in Hawaiʻi and Aotearoa in the food sovereignty movement in her new book "Seeds of Change"
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
