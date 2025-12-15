DHHL considers gambling, building review and geothermal this legislative session

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will push for new revenue streams that would allow it to develop more homestead projects.

Currently, 29,000 beneficiaries are on its waitlist for properties in Hawai‘i. The majority live on O‘ahu. DHHL is proposing raising the transient accommodations tax by 1 percentage point and exploring geothermal energy to generate revenues.

Measures are currently being drafted. The 2026 legislative session officially opens on Jan. 21.

