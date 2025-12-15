© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
DHHL considers gambling, building review and geothermal this legislative session

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published December 15, 2025 at 9:22 AM HST
Department of Hawaiian Homelands
/
State of Hawaiʻi
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands in Kapolei.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will push for new revenue streams that would allow it to develop more homestead projects.

Currently, 29,000 beneficiaries are on its waitlist for properties in Hawai‘i. The majority live on O‘ahu. DHHL is proposing raising the transient accommodations tax by 1 percentage point and exploring geothermal energy to generate revenues.

Measures are currently being drafted. The 2026 legislative session officially opens on Jan. 21.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
Department of Hawaiian Home LandsState LegislatureHousing
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
