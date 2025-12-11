Hawaiʻi organization receives $2.5M from Bezos fund toward helping homeless youth

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has temporarily rescinded a policy change that would have slashed funding for permanent housing for homeless people.

HUD withdrew a funding notice on Monday, in the middle of an Oʻahu competition for a portion of that funding.

Partners In Care Executive Director Laura Thielen wrote in an email that the organization decided to pause the competition in light of the decision and an upcoming federal court hearing related to several lawsuits challenging the policy change.

Nonprofits working on addressing homelessness are starting to look beyond the federal government for funding.

Residential Youth Services and Empowerment, or RYSE, was recently awarded $2.5 million from billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez. It is the largest donation in the organization’s history.

Carla Houser is the executive director of RYSE, which received about $2 million from HUD last year. She spoke with The Conversation about how the $2.5 million gift from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund will be put to use, helping homeless youth on Oʻahu.

"What we have historically seen over the last 10 years is that there really is a shortage of developmentally appropriate and deeply affordable housing specifically to our parenting youth," Houser said.

"We have young people, 18, 19, 20 years old, they are expecting their first child and without a lot of support, without a lot of housing options that allows them to feel safe and a sense of security, to raise their new family with dignity, and so this funding really allows us to build upon that and really put that stick in the spoke and make sure that we are ending that generational homelessness that has really plagued a lot of our young people."

Houser explained that the $2.5 million will be issued over a five-year funding cycle.

In a written statement, Houser added, "The uncertainty around HUD’s FY25 Continuum of Care funding is putting significant strain on nonprofit service providers across Hawaii. RYSE remains committed to advancing deeply affordable housing paired with the wraparound supports our most vulnerable youth rely on. Hawaii's Continuum of Care and homeless service partners are strong, resilient, and deeply committed to this work. We will continue doing our part to support coordinated efforts during this period of uncertainty."

HPR reached out for a comment from HUD and did not receive a response.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 11, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this story for the web.