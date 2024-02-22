New 10-bedroom facility for homeless youth opens on Oʻahu's Leeward Coast

A new facility opened its doors this month to help homeless youth in the Waiʻanae area on Oʻahu. Raphael House serves young people between the ages of 18 and 24.

The 10-bedroom home is a collaboration between Alternative Structures International and Residential Youth Services and Empowerment. Residents will also have the opportunity to work at the on-property Kahumana Organic Farm and Food Hub.

"Our model really is to create these safe, developmentally appropriate housing models where young people can come off of the streets, they can meet their basic needs, take a hot shower, get some food, start to establish some relationships with trusted adults," said RYSE Executive Director Carla Houser.

Houser started RYSE in 2018 and opened the state's first emergency shelter for young people. The organization's main facility in Kailua offers services like showers, internet and hot meals, but RYSE saw a need for those same services on the Leeward Coast.

"We were seeing 45% of the unsheltered youth are from that community that are on the beaches there, and yet, only 11% of them were making the journey to come from Waiʻanae to Kailua," Houser said.

"What's really important for us is that youth from Waiʻanae, youth from the Leeward Coast can stay in their communities, get on their feet, start to heal, and then give back."

To qualify for Raphael House, referrals must come through the Oʻahu Coordinated Entry System or a direct referral from RYSE.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 22, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.