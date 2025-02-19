This program for homeless people to get back to the continent needs permanent funding

A pilot program called Return To Home uses state money to relocate homeless people on our streets. That could mean finding more stable housing in other communities, including other states.

With funding set to run out at the end of 2026, Hawaiʻi lawmakers are considering a bill that would make the project permanent. House Bill 212 passed its first hurdle this session and is still advancing.

To learn more, The Conversation sat down with representatives from The Institute for Human Services: Sarah Sato, Castro Masaniai and Angie Knight. Their nonprofit has been tasked with administering the program, which relocated 137 individuals in its first year. Most went to extended family and detox centers across the continent where they could get long-term support.

