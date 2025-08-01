State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole challenges U.S. Rep. Ed Case for Congress seat

Kāneʻohe state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole is challenging U.S. Rep. Ed Case for the Hawaiʻi District 1 seat, which covers most of urban Oʻahu.

Keohokalole officially announced his candidacy on Thursday afternoon, explaining that more urgency is needed in Washington when it comes to the impacts of federal legislation, like President Donald Trump’s megabill HR1.

“I think it's great that the members are independent in the stances that they take. I do think we just need more fight up there,” Keohokalole said.

“This is a very frustrating time in our country, and it's having really immediate and difficult impacts on our community here in Hawaiʻi. To have 30,000 kamaʻāina about to lose their health care, to have public education funding be cut, to make more room for the wealthy in the form of tax breaks. I don't think it makes any sense. And I think there's more we can do about it.”

Keohokalole is currently the chair of the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee and the Senate assistant majority whip. He has been in the state Legislature since 2014.

Most recently, Keohokalole has led legislation to stabilize property insurance rates and pushed back against a measure that allows liability caps on Hawaiian Electric Company if it causes another wildfire.

“I have experience stepping forward and taking important stands on difficult issues,” he said. “I know how to fight, but I also know how to collaborate with experts and advocates. To solve problems, and we have big problems right now.”

His announcement comes just two days after Case announced his reelection campaign.

“Our country and world face immense challenges that demand strong, smart leadership to defend our democracy and deliver real solutions. Our Hawai‘i especially needs experienced representation on Capitol Hill that knows how to get things done for us in Washington, D.C.,” Case wrote.

“I'll keep doing what I've always done: speak honestly, listen carefully, represent all of Hawai‘i, and fight for real solutions."

Case first represented Hawaiʻi’s second congressional district from 2002 to 2007. He was then elected back to Congress in 2019 to represent District 1.

Case is currently a member of the powerful U.S. House Appropriations Committee and, if reelected, would move to the top 25% of House seniority.

Next year's Hawaiʻi primary election is scheduled for Aug. 8, 2026, and the general election for Nov. 3, 2026.