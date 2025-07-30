U.S. Rep. Ed Case announces reelection campaign

U.S. Rep. Ed Case is running for reelection. This would mark his seventh full term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Case serves on the House Committee on Appropriations, which decides on funds for the federal government. He is approaching his eighth year on the committee and said he feels this is where he can do the best and most influential work for Hawaiʻi.

“I'm proud that I've made sure Hawaiʻi is taken care of, and helped navigate through some incredible crises in the islands, like COVID-19, the Maui wildfire, and Red Hill,” Case told HPR.

He said his work to get the necessary funding and resources for the islands represents his loyalty and commitment to the state.

“I’m not proud that these things happened or that we had to operate under those circumstances, but I believe that I contributed positively to the solutions,” he said.

Case has served Hawaiʻi's First Congressional District since 2019, and previously served in the House from 1994 to 2002.

He will move into the top 25% of House seniority if reelected.

“I believe that it is important to speak honestly, to listen carefully, try to represent all of Hawaiʻi — not just one slice of Hawaiʻi — and to try to find real solutions to our problems,” Case said. “That's what I've done for 10 years on Capitol Hill. And each of these efforts relates back to that central challenge, which is, how do we provide our ʻohana with what they deserve to have.”