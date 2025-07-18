© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
HPR's Bill Dorman on what's next amid cuts to public media

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz,
Bill Dorman
Published July 18, 2025 at 2:27 PM HST
The PBS NewsHour team.
Corporation for Public Broadcasting
HPR News Director Bill Dorman joins us to give an update on how HPR is responding to the latest news about federal funding cuts for public media.

Congress rolls back $9 billion in public media funding and foreign aid
Scott Neuman

— — —

HPR'S BILL DORMAN: Congress has now passed the Rescissions Act, and that means more than $1 billion is being cut from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. This is unprecedented, and we're going to feel that here at HPR. In our latest budget, we got more than $500,000 from CPB, but the overall price tag to HPR of this change is likely to be higher. We don't yet know all the additional costs that may come as part of this. NPR may raise some prices on programming. There's a lot of uncertainty right now, so we're going to go on the air with a two-day drive next week. The Protect HPR Fundraising Campaign will be Wednesday and Thursday. It will be focused, minimally disruptive to programming, but underlining the seriousness of this situation. This is not just another pledge drive.

Read an updated memo from HPR President and CEO Meredith Artley here.

One of the control rooms at the Arizona PBS offices at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix is seen Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Katie Oyan)
The Conversation
HPR's Bill Dorman on how the rescission bill would impact public media
Catherine Cruz

This story aired on The Conversation on June 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
