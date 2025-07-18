HPR's Bill Dorman on what's next amid cuts to public media

HPR News Director Bill Dorman joins us to give an update on how HPR is responding to the latest news about federal funding cuts for public media.

HPR'S BILL DORMAN: Congress has now passed the Rescissions Act, and that means more than $1 billion is being cut from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. This is unprecedented, and we're going to feel that here at HPR. In our latest budget, we got more than $500,000 from CPB, but the overall price tag to HPR of this change is likely to be higher. We don't yet know all the additional costs that may come as part of this. NPR may raise some prices on programming. There's a lot of uncertainty right now, so we're going to go on the air with a two-day drive next week. The Protect HPR Fundraising Campaign will be Wednesday and Thursday. It will be focused, minimally disruptive to programming, but underlining the seriousness of this situation. This is not just another pledge drive.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.