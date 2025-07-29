Here's how the state chooses which affordable housing projects to fund

One of the state’s biggest investments over the last decade has been to subsidize affordable housing. Over the next two years alone, the state Legislature has invested $200 million into its Rental Housing Revolving Fund.

Developers can access those funds through a process called the "Qualified Action Plan." The QAP gives points to projects based on criteria like project readiness, affordability periods, and development costs.

HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on the process and some changes under consideration.

