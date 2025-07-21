Task force created to investigate permitting delays statewide

Lawmakers are convening a new task force to overhaul Hawaiʻi’s permitting processes.

Act 133 directs the state House of Representatives to work with a group of state and county officials to investigate and recommend action that the Legislature can take to address permitting delays.

Several state agencies supported the measure to create the task force, including the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation and the Public Utilities Commission.

They noted in testimony that state and intergovernmental permitting processes are often slow and can significantly set back new projects.

HHFDC stated that acquiring entitlement and permits for housing projects can take over five years.

The PUC recommended that the task force consider how other states, such as Massachusetts, have implemented permitting reforms.

Both agencies will have representatives on the task force.

State Rep. Greggor Ilagan introduced the measure and is leading the initiative. He said the task force will tackle building permits first.

"When I talk to different businesses and different community members, [the] building permit always comes up," he said.

He added that the task force plans to look into compliance issues with historical preservation and individual wastewater system permits.