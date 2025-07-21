Senate Judiciary Chair Rhoads to host briefings on legal system, Trump actions

There is growing concern about the rule of law as scores of legal challenges over President Trump's executive orders and budget cuts already approved by Congress make their way through the federal legal system.

The Conversation spoke with state Senate Judiciary Chair Karl Rhoads about a series of forums he is kicking off at the end of the month. U.S. Rep. Ed Case will also be in attendance.

"Every day, there's something where either the administration would appear to have broken the law somehow, or they're really pushing the envelope. And so what we want to do is get his perspective on what's happening in Washington and how it affects Hawaiʻi," Rhoads said.

"He's on the Appropriations Committee. He'll be able to spell out on the money side how any illegalities that are occurring up there affect Hawaiʻi specifically, and then also comment on other things on top of people's minds."

For more information on the July 31 morning briefing, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.