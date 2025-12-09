Real estate company Alexander & Baldwin set to go private

Alexander & Baldwin announced it will have new owners and will no longer be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Once the operator of Matson and local plantations, Alexander & Baldwin in recent years divested non-core holdings to become mainly an owner of local neighborhood shopping centers.

It also owns local industrial properties and four office buildings.

In the new $2.3 billion deal, if approved by shareholders, A&B will be acquired and taken private by a hui led by Stephen Metter’s MW Group and by Blackstone, the investment giant that buys and sells major Hawaiʻi hotel resorts.

The all-cash transaction works out to $21.20 a share.

Management stays — Eric Yeaman remains A&B chair, and Lance Parker is still president and CEO.

"We're pleased to reach this agreement, which delivers significant, immediate and certain value to our shareholders while strengthening A&B's ability to serve the diverse needs of communities across Hawai'i," Yeaman said in a news release.

A&B will also retain its name, brand and headquarters in Honolulu, according to the release.