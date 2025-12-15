Researcher looks into a link between public gatherings in the Pacific and dengue spread

Hawaiʻi Island was recently selected to host the World Indigenous Peoples’ Conference on Education in 2028. The event would bring thousands of educators and leaders to Waikoloa from across the globe. But what impact might large gatherings like this one have on the spread of dengue virus?

A new study looks at just that in the Pacific Islands. Justin Sexton is a postdoctoral researcher at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation in Australia who conducted the research with Pacific Mosquito Surveillance Strengthening for Impact (PacMOSSI), a program to help Pacific Islands monitor mosquito-borne disease outbreaks.

He spoke with The Conversation about why he decided to look into the spread of dengue and mass gatherings.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.