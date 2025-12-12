Former submarine pilot's art highlights the deep sea

It’s been six years since the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa decided to shut down HURL — the Hawaiʻi Undersea Research Laboratory.

It was in 2019 that chief submarine pilot Terry Kerby retired and just weeks later, the roof of the structure that housed the subs blew off during a storm.

The facility is a submarine garage at Makai Research Pier in Waimānalo. It is slated to be torn down, marking the end of an era of deep-sea exploration for manned submersibles.

The Conversation caught up with Kerby at the pier in Waimānalo to talk about what he is doing now.

Kerby is in talks with Bishop Museum to exhibit his work next year.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 12, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.