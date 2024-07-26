Another round of bidding to remove Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor

The vessel Falls of Clyde may be one step closer to leaving Honolulu Harbor.

Another round of bidding is now open on removing the historic ship, which was built nearly 150 years ago in Scotland.

The ship has a long history in Hawaiʻi and is the last surviving iron-hulled sailing ship that carried oil.

State transportation officials want to clear it from the harbor. They're concerned that a storm might sink it and potentially interfere with shipping traffic.

Maritime archeologist Jim Delgado leads a team that has been working with the ship's historical items that may eventually wind up in museums — from anchors to tools.

“We've cataloged everything into best museum standards — it will be all taken off of the ship for safekeeping because the vessel could sink at any time. I hear it gurgle every day I'm on board. And I see sunlight coming through the hull, and I hear the water coming. So with that, everything will come off and be placed in careful storage, and then it would be available ultimately for transfer," Delgado said.

Falls of Clyde has been delisted from the National Historic Register because of its deteriorating condition. More than three decades ago, Delgado worked on getting the vessel protected as a national landmark.

Bids for its removal from Honolulu Harbor are due in September. Possible scenarios include dismantling the ship at a dry dock or in place, sinking it in the ocean, or transferring ownership to a third party that will haul it away after making repairs.

The ship has been docked at Honolulu Harbor for free since 2008. The state impounded it in 2016.

"Ultimately, it's the bidder who's going to determine and recommend the method and means of removal," said Deputy State Harbors Director Dre Kalili. "There is a performance bond equal to 50% of the total project value. So if a bid comes in at $2 million, we're expecting a performance bond of $1 million. That can be paid in any number of ways, just to increase flexibility for bidders."

The Conversation previously talked with two nonprofit groups, Friends of Falls of Clyde in Honolulu and Falls of Clyde International from Scotland. There had been efforts to try to return the vessel to Glasgow, Scotland, and restore it to its glory days.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 26, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.