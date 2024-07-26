Local illustrator Jon Murakami releases new joke book for keiki

“Draw what you know” has been the mantra of artist Jon J. Murakami for over three decades. His talent for blending illustrations with a hefty dose of local humor emerged while at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

His first cartoons were printed in the school paper and the library newsletter. You've probably seen his take on island life and the holidays on his Local Kine greeting cards. He also illustrated the "Hawaiian Barbecue Cookbook" for L&L’s Eddie Flores Jr.

He also collaborated with Jane Gillespie on the "Gecko" series for keiki. The two just released a new book, “Hawaiʻi's Joke Book for Kids.” Murakami spoke with The Conversation about his career illustrating for local audiences.

He also self-publishes his comic book, "Gordon Rider," and stays connected to his fans via social media and hanging out at comic conventions. He will be at the Kawaii Friends Fair at Pearlridge Wai Makai on Saturday.

