Late musician Fiji's soul shines through Kaimukī mural

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published August 14, 2025 at 10:43 AM HST
A new mural of the renowned musician Fiji was created on the side of Honolulu Piercing Company's building in Kaimukī.
Courtesy: Honolulu Piercing Company
A new mural at the intersection of Waialae and Koko Head avenues in Kaimukī honors the late musician Fiji.

The mural is 10 feet tall and about 20 feet wide.

Tony Rocks, owner and manager of the Honolulu Piercing Company, commissioned the renowned street artist Tehrell Porter to beautify the side of the building.

George Veikoso, professionally known as Fiji, died on July 23, 2025, at the age of 55 years.
Cassie Ordonio

Rocks said it was Porter who came up with the idea to create a mural of the singer-songwriter, who died last month.

The mural has gained traction from the community and even Fiji's family members, who came to light candles and place flowers along the mural.

“He's got a presence in Kaimukī. He's got a presence on the island. Fiji's a big soul,” Rocks said. "Once he passed, you could see in everybody's faces, everybody was sad. They definitely lost a person they loved out here.”

The mural came around the same time as Fiji's funeral in Suva, Fiji, this week.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
