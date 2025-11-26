© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
ʻUkulele virtuoso Taimane expresses gratitude in new music, performances

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published November 26, 2025 at 2:19 PM HST
"Pīkake Princess" by Taimane is a tribute to Princess Kaʻiulani, the last heir to the Hawaiian monarchy.
Taimaine
ʻUkulele virtuoso Taimane has a lot to be thankful for. This summer she performed with the San Francisco Symphony before some 25,000 concertgoers. Her latest single and music video, called “Pīkake Princess,” honors Princess Kaʻiulani and is out on major streaming platforms.

She was also on the national airwaves as a guest on the NPR show "Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!" — recorded in front of a live audience in Honolulu last month.

The Conversation caught up with Taimane to talk story and enjoy some impromptu tunes during this season of gratitude. She started off by playing a song she calls “Creating As We Go.”

Taimane will be performing at Blue Note Hawaii on Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. She will also be performing on Kauaʻʻ for the first time in nine years on Jan. 2, 2026.

Her rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” during this year’s Hawaiʻi International Film Festival was featured in the documentary “A Paradise Lost.” Listen here.

HPR's Lillian Tsang with Taimane.
HPR
This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 26, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation MusicEntertainmentNative Hawaiian
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
