Live-action 'Moana' launches discussion about depictions of Pacific Islander hair

When Jeanné Kapela watched Disney’s trailer for the live-action “Moana” with her 2-year-old daughter, she was disappointed to see that the beloved main character has straight hair.

“For me, that was devastating,” said Kapela, who is also a state representative. “It was even more devastating to sit there with my daughter, who has curly hair as well, and to know that Disney didn't feel like it was good enough for their screen. That's the kind of message that Disney is sending right now to young women with curly hair.”

Fans have been excited to see how the movie would compare to the 2016 animated version. But the apparent change in Moana’s hair in scenes shown in the trailer has sparked debate about the representation of Pacific Islander hair in film.

“As someone who has curly hair and knows how hard it is to be vulnerable and wear your hair natural when there is so much straight hair bias in this world, we all knew what Moana’s hair should have looked like,” Kapela said. “Disney’s version of it does not look like it’s Pacific Islander hair."

HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports.

