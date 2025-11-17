Historic racing canoe relaunched at Keʻehi Lagoon

Earlier this month, HPR was out at Keʻehi Lagoon for the launching of a historic koa canoe, the oldest Hawaiian racing canoe commissioned by Prince Kūhiō. It was at daybreak on a calm morning that hundreds gathered to pay homage to paddlings past and future.

Sarah Kuaiwa is the curator for the Bishop Museum, which owns the canoe. She shared the backstory of how it came to be. Some call it ʻAʻa or ʻĀ. The definitions — to challenge to dare capture its voyaging spirit.

Also on the beach that day were master canoe builders Tay Perry and Jay Dowsett. They came out the night before the launch to see the koa canoes lined up on the beach. Perry said it was like greeting their grandchildren because they had a hand in their lives.

1 of 2 — Canoe relaunch 110825.png Paddlers out at Keʻehi Lagoon on Nov. 8, 2025, for the relaunch of the historic racing canoe. Catherine Cruz / HPR 2 of 2 — Canoe relaunch 110825.png Paddlers out at Keʻehi Lagoon on Nov. 8, 2025. John Zak / HPR

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.