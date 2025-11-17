© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Historic racing canoe relaunched at Keʻehi Lagoon

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 17, 2025 at 6:03 PM HST
Renewed launch of the waʻa at Keʻehi Lagoon on Nov. 8, 2025.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Renewed launch of the waʻa at Keʻehi Lagoon on Nov. 8, 2025.

Earlier this month, HPR was out at Keʻehi Lagoon for the launching of a historic koa canoe, the oldest Hawaiian racing canoe commissioned by Prince Kūhiō. It was at daybreak on a calm morning that hundreds gathered to pay homage to paddlings past and future.

Sarah Kuaiwa is the curator for the Bishop Museum, which owns the canoe. She shared the backstory of how it came to be. Some call it ʻAʻa or ʻĀ. The definitions — to challenge to dare capture its voyaging spirit.

Also on the beach that day were master canoe builders Tay Perry and Jay Dowsett. They came out the night before the launch to see the koa canoes lined up on the beach. Perry said it was like greeting their grandchildren because they had a hand in their lives.

Paddlers out at Keʻehi Lagoon on Nov. 8, 2025, for the relaunch of the historic racing canoe.
1 of 2  — Canoe relaunch 110825.png
Paddlers out at Keʻehi Lagoon on Nov. 8, 2025, for the relaunch of the historic racing canoe.
Catherine Cruz / HPR
Paddlers out at Keʻehi Lagoon on Nov. 8, 2025.
2 of 2  — Canoe relaunch 110825.png
Paddlers out at Keʻehi Lagoon on Nov. 8, 2025.
John Zak / HPR

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
