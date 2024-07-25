Maui Planning Commission supports short-term rental phase-out proposal

The Maui Planning Commission has voted unanimously to recommend the phase-out of about half of Maui’s short-term rental units.

The commission met Tuesday in a continuation of a hearing last month. They heard nearly 24 hours total in testimony for and against the phase-out.

Maui County proposed the measure to prioritize housing for residents. The island currently has nearly 14,000 legal short-term rental units.

The phase-out would affect about 7,000 of those units. They are in apartment-zoned districts, primarily in South and West Maui.

The commission made its recommendation to the Maui County Council, which will make the final decision.

“Based on all the input that we've received, the way that these zoning districts are currently structured, the way our land is 'used' is not serving us right now,” said Kim Thayer, chair of the commission.

“What is the highest and best use of Maui? I think everybody would have an answer to that. We need to think about what will best serve our island, which includes our people... It sounds like it's bubbling up that the best thing for our island and for our people is to change this piece of zoning to kind of change our trajectory into the future.”

The phase-out for West Maui vacation rentals would begin next summer.

In comments, the commission encouraged the council to consider the economic implications, as well as the social, cultural, environmental and quality of life impacts of the phase-out.

The commissioners also discussed the timeline for the legislation’s implementation, supporting the quick timeline for West Maui.

The phase-out for South Maui is currently scheduled for January 2026, and commissioners suggested delaying that area’s phase-out for up to three years.