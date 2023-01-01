HPR Sound Salons
Join us for an intimate and casual gathering at the HPR Sound salons! Enjoy the opportunity to connect with fellow attendees, share insights, and immerse yourself in a thought-provoking conversation with HPR's program hosts and great company in the cozy atmosphere of the HPR Atherton. Don't miss this chance to be part of an evening of musical entertainment and an educational deep dive!
Thursday, November 2 at 7 p.m.
Featuring mr.nick (Nick Yee) from Bridging the Gap
Musical Theme: Favorite Female Vocalists
Join us for an intimate and casual gathering at the HPR on Thursday, November 2 at 7p.m.! Take a deep dive with dj mr.nick (Nick Yee) as he shares music by his favorite female vocalists.
Saturday, November 4 at 1 p.m.
Featuring Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba from HPR-2 Classical Pacific
Musical Theme: The real and the re-imagined music of the Regency Era (1795 – 1837)
"Dearest Gentle Listeners,
In our Listening salon, be prepared to be dazzled by
Music of the Ton and music of the 1800s — every one a diamond!
It’s the most elegant and
Sensational of events, so do not miss the night of the Season!
Yours truly,
Lady Whistletaba"
Thursday, November 9 at 7 p.m.
Featuring DJ Mermaid (Paige Okamura) from Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi :
Musical Theme: 808 Heartache
DJ Mermaid will do a deep dive into how we see heartache in Hawaiian music – from pain and sorrow to anger and vengeance.
Hosted by Nick Yee (dj mr.nick)
Hosted by Paige Okamura