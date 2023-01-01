Join us for an intimate and casual gathering at the HPR Sound salons! Enjoy the opportunity to connect with fellow attendees, share insights, and immerse yourself in a thought-provoking conversation with HPR's program hosts and great company in the cozy atmosphere of the HPR Atherton. Don't miss this chance to be part of an evening of musical entertainment and an educational deep dive!

Thursday, November 2 at 7 p.m.

Featuring mr.nick (Nick Yee) from Bridging the Gap

M﻿usical Theme: Favorite Female Vocalists

Join us for an intimate and casual gathering at the HPR on Thursday, November 2 at 7p.m.! Take a deep dive with dj mr.nick (Nick Yee) as he shares music by his favorite female vocalists.

Saturday, November 4 at 1 p.m.

Featuring Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba from HPR-2 Classical Pacific

M﻿usical Theme: The real and the re-imagined music of the Regency Era (1795 – 1837)

"Dearest Gentle Listeners,

In our Listening salon, be prepared to be dazzled by

Music of the Ton and music of the 1800s — every one a diamond!

It’s the most elegant and

Sensational of events, so do not miss the night of the Season!

Yours truly,

Lady Whistletaba"

Thursday, November 9 at 7 p.m.

Featuring DJ Mermaid (Paige Okamura) from Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi :

M﻿usical Theme: 808 Heartache

DJ Mermaid will do a deep dive into how we see heartache in Hawaiian music – from pain and sorrow to anger and vengeance.

