© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UH gets $6.5M for cyberinfrastructure research and training

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 23, 2024 at 10:51 AM HST
UH’s Mana High Performance Computing Cluster
Hawai‘i Data Science Institute
UH’s Mana High Performance Computing Cluster

The National Science Foundation has awarded $6.5 million to the University of Hawaiʻi for a project to boost cyberinfrastructure adaptation, capacity and training in the Pacific.

Cyberinfrastructure is the use of technology, specifically computer systems, to solve everyday problems.

It serves as a "backbone to modern research and innovation," which UH's interim director of cyberinfrastructure Sean Cleveland said is crucial for remaining competitive in our evolving digital world.

“By investing in local talent and encouraging collaboration among institutions, we are not only advancing scientific research and education but also creating a foundation for innovations that will benefit our workforce and communities," Cleveland said in a news release.

FILE - A home router and internet switch
Local News
Local group launches survey to improve Hawaiʻi's internet with federal funds
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

The project aims to train more than 200 undergraduates and 15 graduate students. Funding will also support collaborative research in the engineering field.

“Building human capacity to support advanced cyberinfrastructure is the critical catalyst to sustaining long-term growth in leading-edge computational and data-centered research throughout the Pacific region,” said Garret Yoshimi, UH's vice president of Information Technology.
Tags
Local News University of Hawai‘iTechnologyEducation
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories