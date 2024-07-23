UH gets $6.5M for cyberinfrastructure research and training

The National Science Foundation has awarded $6.5 million to the University of Hawaiʻi for a project to boost cyberinfrastructure adaptation, capacity and training in the Pacific.

Cyberinfrastructure is the use of technology, specifically computer systems, to solve everyday problems.

It serves as a "backbone to modern research and innovation," which UH's interim director of cyberinfrastructure Sean Cleveland said is crucial for remaining competitive in our evolving digital world.

“By investing in local talent and encouraging collaboration among institutions, we are not only advancing scientific research and education but also creating a foundation for innovations that will benefit our workforce and communities," Cleveland said in a news release.

The project aims to train more than 200 undergraduates and 15 graduate students. Funding will also support collaborative research in the engineering field.

“Building human capacity to support advanced cyberinfrastructure is the critical catalyst to sustaining long-term growth in leading-edge computational and data-centered research throughout the Pacific region,” said Garret Yoshimi, UH's vice president of Information Technology.

