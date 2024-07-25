Asia Minute: Tensions are ballooning on the Korean Peninsula

Trash talk has reached a whole new level in northeast Asia.

A North Korean balloon that was carrying garbage landed on the grounds of South Korea's presidential office Wednesday morning.

More garbage balloons fell elsewhere in and around Seoul, and at least two other cities.

South Korean officials say that more than 2,000 balloons carrying various kinds of garbage have crossed the border from North Korea at least 10 times since late May.

Security concerns focus on the possibility of balloons carrying dangerous payloads — from hazardous chemicals to biological agents. So far, it's just been trash.

Activist groups in South Korea have sent balloons the other way, mostly carrying leaflets and thumb drives packed with political messages.

The long-running propaganda war has also included South Korea's government, using loudspeakers to pump K-pop and political messages over the border.

Some members of South Korea's Legislature are urging a propaganda pause. However, so far, there's been no official movement in that direction.

The focus for many monitoring the situation on the Korean Peninsula remains less about the garbage, and more about managing any potential escalation of tensions.