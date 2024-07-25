INPEACE celebrates 30 years of supporting Native Hawaiian communities

The local nonprofit INPEACE is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. INPEACE stands for “Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture.”

It was started in 1994 by three Kamehameha Schools educators at a time when KS trustees were shutting down some community outreach efforts and reeling from a corruption scandal.

Since then, INPEACE has been dedicated to creating pathways for teachers along the Waiʻanae Coast, increasing community-based child care, and working with local people toward financial well-being.

The organization started with addressing needs along the Waiʻanae Coast, but has since expanded to Molokaʻi, the Big Island and Kauaʻi. The Conversation walked down memory lane with INPEACE co-founder and board member Kathy Au.

HPR Kathy Au, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

INPEACE is currently raising funds to purchase a building in West Oʻahu to serve as its community hub. It’s also planning a special event in September to mark its 30th anniversary.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 25, 2024.