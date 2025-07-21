West Oʻahu to get more police officers after increased calls for service

Leeward Oʻahu will be getting 12 more police officers to respond to calls in the area.

Acting Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic told the Honolulu Police Commission that the increase in officers in District 8 was a data-driven decision.

“What I've asked our management analysts to do is run exactly that: calls for service. What we found was that District 8 has one of the highest calls for service,” he said.

“What I've asked our support services bureau or ITD to do is start working with our District 8 major to add two more beats out there. And we'll be sending probably 12 more officers to support the two more beats. So they said send more officers — we're already doing it.”

District 8 extends from ʻEwa Beach to Mākaha. Between 2024 and 2025, the number of calls for service in the area increased by 24%.

Vanic said it’s the area that HPD has seen the highest growth in calls for service.

He told commissioners that using data on calls for service can help the department better prioritize its limited resources.

Vanic added that there are also areas where crime is decreasing, but the number of service calls has increased due to more development in the area.

For example, a neighbor reporting a barking dog is a call for service. It takes manpower to check on the situation, but it’s not necessarily a crime.

HPD said it continues to evaluate what other areas may need more officers.