Rep. Cedric Gates on gun violence in West Oʻahu. What's the solution?

Honolulu police reported yet another case of gun violence in West Oʻahu. Residents there rallied against gun violence last fall after a series of shootings.

Korey Farinas, 21, was charged with second-degree murder on Friday for allegedly firing a gun near Longs Drugs in Waiʻanae and killing a bystander.

State Rep. Cedric Gates covers that district, which stretches from Waiʻanae to Mākaha to Māʻili. He said he's working with the Honolulu Police Department on legislation to address violent crime.

Though bills concerning police departments generally come from their respective county councils.

"There's things that the Legislature can do to help curb this type of behavior. I think the Judiciary has a role to play in this to make sure that when HPD is arresting criminals, that these criminals stay behind bars, and don't get a slap on the wrist to then violate another law and harm another individual, as we've seen with the acid attack," Gates said.

Sebastian Mahkwan was indicted Monday for a chemical attack on a 25-year-old Maryknoll teacher. The incident happened last Tuesday near Ala Moana Center.

He was released from the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center the day before the attack.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 30, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.