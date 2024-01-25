Police searching for man accused of chemical attack on woman near Ala Moana Center

Honolulu police continue to search for the man accused of attacking a woman with an unknown chemical near Ala Moana Center on Tuesday night.

Police say the 25-year-old woman was attacked with a chemical that burned her skin and clothes.

The woman told witnesses she was walking on the sidewalk near Planet Fitness just before the attack. She ran into the gym looking for help.

Emergency Medical Services responded and provided advanced life support. The woman was transported in critical condition to a hospital, where she remains.

Police said they are not sure if the attack was random or not. They have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a black-hooded jacket, camouflage pants and a white face mask.