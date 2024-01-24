© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police investigating chemical attack on woman near Ala Moana Center

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 24, 2024 at 10:25 AM HST
A file photo of a Honolulu Police Department vehicle.
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
A file photo of a Honolulu Police Department vehicle.

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a chemical attack near Ala Moana Center on Tuesday night.

Emergency Medical Services say a 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was assaulted with an unknown chemical.

The incident happened on a sidewalk near Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Ala Moana Center.

Police responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics provided advanced life support and transported the woman to a hospital.

No arrests have yet been made in the case.
Tags
Local News Crime
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories