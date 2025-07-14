Honolulu police say about 100 illegal game rooms could be removed by year's end

The Honolulu Police Department is touting its more “aggressive" approach to illegal game rooms on Oʻahu, saying it's on pace to reduce the game room operations by around 100 by the end of the year.

HPD estimated about 150 to 160 operational game rooms in 2024, but said that could come down to 60 to 70 by year’s end.

The department said an enforcement strategy that also includes the Honolulu prosecutor's office and Department of Planning and Permitting, as well as the federal Homeland Security Investigations, has allowed for better enforcement.

“HPD’s Narcotics/Vice Division no longer has to act alone in this effort. With this collaboration, we’ve adopted a more aggressive and coordinated approach to enforcement,” said Jerome Pacarro, acting major for HPD’s Narcotics Vice Division, in a statement. “This unified effort enables us not only to dismantle illegal game room operations, but also to hold property owners accountable for knowingly allowing such activity on their premises.”

HPD said it’s on track to meet or exceed several metrics set last year related to taking down game rooms.

As of Friday, HPD has executed 19 related search warrants, nearly half of the 40 it executed in 2024. It’s also recovered 289 game room machines so far in 2025, after recovering 579 last year.

It’s already recovered $150,000 from game rooms, so it’s closing in on the $200,000 it collected last year. It’s also made 15 arrests, which together is more than the 10 arrests it made in 2024.

However, HPD has only recovered one firearm this year. It recovered nine last year.

The department’s most recent successful operation took place last Tuesday in Waiʻanae near Farrington Highway.

Police recovered 20 gaming machines and arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of promoting gambling and possession of a gambling device. HPD also seized about $3,600 in cash and illicit drugs from the game room.

The public can report game rooms to HPD’s Narcotics Vice Division by calling its 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933.