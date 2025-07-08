© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
19 fireworks citations issued on Oʻahu during Fourth of July

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 8, 2025 at 12:10 PM HST
An overhead view of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi, during their annual Independence Day Fourth of July Celebration, July 4, 2025.
Senior Airman Roann Gatdula
/
DVIDS
An overhead view of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi, during their annual Independence Day Fourth of July Celebration, July 4, 2025.

State and county law enforcement say they issued 19 fireworks citations and 75 warnings from Hālawa to Mākaha on Oʻahu this Fourth of July.

The joint venture called Operation Safe Skies was the first action taken under the recently signed Act 243.

Law enforcement is now allowed to cite and arrest individuals for illegal aerial fireworks using video, photographic and eyewitness video.

Gov. Josh Green signed two fireworks bills into law ahead of the 4th of July holiday.
The Honolulu Police Department and the state Department of Law Enforcement increased patrols across Oʻahu, though they primarily focused on the leeward side.

On July 6, the Honolulu Fire Department responded and extinguished a fire at a Waipahu home. Investigators discovered that fireworks set off at the rear of the property were the cause. No one was in the home at the time, and HFD reported no injuries to their personnel.

“This new law gives us a stronger foundation,” said HPD Chief Arthur "Joe" Logan in a news release. “But it still relies on one critical element– the community. Please, keep reporting violations. Document when it’s safe. This is all about shared responsibility and mutual respect. You can help play a big part in keeping our communities safe.”

To report fireworks being illegally set off, call 911. To report illegal fireworks sellers, call 808-517-2182. For more information, click here.
