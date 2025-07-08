19 fireworks citations issued on Oʻahu during Fourth of July

State and county law enforcement say they issued 19 fireworks citations and 75 warnings from Hālawa to Mākaha on Oʻahu this Fourth of July.

The joint venture called Operation Safe Skies was the first action taken under the recently signed Act 243.

Law enforcement is now allowed to cite and arrest individuals for illegal aerial fireworks using video, photographic and eyewitness video.

The Honolulu Police Department and the state Department of Law Enforcement increased patrols across Oʻahu, though they primarily focused on the leeward side.

On July 6, the Honolulu Fire Department responded and extinguished a fire at a Waipahu home. Investigators discovered that fireworks set off at the rear of the property were the cause. No one was in the home at the time, and HFD reported no injuries to their personnel.

“This new law gives us a stronger foundation,” said HPD Chief Arthur "Joe" Logan in a news release. “But it still relies on one critical element– the community. Please, keep reporting violations. Document when it’s safe. This is all about shared responsibility and mutual respect. You can help play a big part in keeping our communities safe.”

To report fireworks being illegally set off, call 911. To report illegal fireworks sellers, call 808-517-2182. For more information, click here.