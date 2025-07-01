'Bombs in our communities': State's next moves in the crack down on illegal fireworks

This Fourth of July is bringing stricter consequences for people who are planning to use illegal fireworks.

Gov. Josh Green signed two bills into law that crack down on the common tradition.

House Bill 1483 enforces fines against owning and lighting illegal fireworks. The citations range from $300 up to $2,000 depending on the fireworks type, weight, and distance from other residents.

If anyone gets hurt, the citation turns into a felony. The felony class is determined by injuries, deaths, or if the perpetrator has previous violations with fireworks usage.

The second law, House Bill 550 , allows law enforcement officers to use drone footage as evidence in their effort to crack down on illegal fireworks users.

Green emphasized the importance of stricter regulations after the Āliamanu New Year’s Eve explosion that killed six people, including a three-year-old boy, and injured dozens of others.

Mike Lambert, the director of the state Department of Law Enforcement (DLE), emphasized that individuals using illegal fireworks are “recklessly placing our communities at risk.”

“There’s not enough 'sorrys' or apologies that can reverse the burns or the loss of life that occurred,” Lambert said.

Rep. Scot Matayoshi sponsored HB 550 and said he immediately started writing the bill after hearing about the New Year's Eve incident. He stated it hit too close to home because he has a 3-year-old of his own.

“For years, illegal fireworks have been literal bombs set to go off in our communities. Any parent knows that their kid could be next, and honestly, that's absolutely terrifying," Matayoshi said.

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki The Hilton fireworks show light up the skies in Honolulu every Friday.

Lambert said that although the amount of fireworks seen this Friday may be the same as previous years, the difference is the enforcement in the aftermath.

“We're kind of the bad guys, you know, we're kind of the buzz kill, but it's because it's for everyone's safety. It's very important that we get out there and we try to educate people, and then if it costs them a fine, then that's kind of on them,” he said.

Matayoshi also emphasized the impacts outside of physical danger, mentioning animals and veterans who deal with PTSD. He also reminded people of the risk of wildfires, stating that every time a firework gets launched, “you should be thinking of Lāhainā.”

Lambert noted that investigations on the import process of illegal fireworks will be ramped up, and that the DLE will be looking into money laundering schemes tied to the business.

“This is your last warning. Don’t cry and moan and say you’re just trying to make a living here, because you’re doing it at the expense of our community,” Lambert said.

Current Enforcement

In 2023, the Department of Law Enforcement established an Illegal Fireworks Task Force. Between late 2023 and early 2024, the team seized over 185,000 lbs of illegal fireworks, mostly aerial fireworks, in shipping containers at Honolulu Harbor.

The market continues to flourish because of the high pay-off for distributors. The task force's 2024 report stated that sellers have a 5:1 return on investment, meaning a shipment costing $200,000 could be sold for about $1 million in Hawaiʻi.

Office of Gov. Josh Green Mike Lambert, who is the director of the state Department of Law Enforcement, shared the importance of these firework measures becoming law at the bill signing on Monday.

Lambert noted that community members should turn their fireworks into the DLE. Any that are still safe to use will be checked and can be used in public shows hosted by professionals.

However, the ones that are “charged,” or unsafe for use, have to be disposed of locally. Lambert added that the only vendor that destroys them in large quantities is located on the continent, and they charge $1 million per container.

“It's not fair that somebody imports it in and then the bill falls onto the community. That bill should go to the importer,” he said.

He added that the DLE is in the process of hosting another amnesty event where community members can turn in their fireworks, no questions asked. No date has been confirmed.

Gov. Green urged residents to think of their neighbors this Friday.

“Donate your fireworks. Avoid prison time, and enjoy the show,” he said.