An illegal fireworks explosion at a Salt Lake home leaves 3 dead and dozens injured

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Pixie Clay
Published January 1, 2025 at 3:43 PM HST
The destruction of a home following a deadly explosion of an illegal cache of fireworks in the Salt Lake-Aliamanu neighborhood on O‘ahu.
Marco Garcia
/
AP News
An explosion of an illegal fireworks cache at a New Year’s Eve celebration on O‘ahu has left 3 people dead and more than 25 others injured.

First responders arrived at the scene around midnight at the home on Keaka Drive in the Salt Lake-Aliamanu neighborhood and described the scene as a warzone.

The immediate aftermath following an explosion that occurred in the garage of this home on Keaka Drive just after midnight.
Hawaii News Now
Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says someone lit a cake of aerial fireworks in the carport of the home. It fell onto its side, or the table it was on fell over, and shot into crates that contained other illegal fireworks, which set off the explosion.

Officials say two females were pronounced dead at the scene. Another 23-year-old female died at the hospital.

23 adults and 3 juveniles were transported to multiple hospitals in life-threatening condition with burns and shrapnel injuries.

Jim Ireland, head of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, says it’s unclear how many were injured in total since a number of people at the scene had minor injuries or were brought to the hospital via private vehicle.

Ireland stressed that it wasn't just a fire, but also a blast, like a bomb had gone off.

Additional fireworks were recovered and removed safely from the home.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon with emergency officials, Governor Josh Green and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said there needs to be stricter laws and penalties in place to prevent illegal fireworks from getting into the hands of residents.

Mayor Blangiardi also noted that technology should be looked at to screen cargo and other containers coming into the island.

Green and Blangiardi also noted that this incident shows that community members need to be more mindful to not participate in lighting off illegal fireworks as it’s a threat to public safety.

Gov. Green visited the site of the home and says it's very likely that the death toll from the explosion could rise.

It's unclear where the fireworks came from, but there could be federal charges as the investigation continues.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also involved in the investigation.
Pixie Clay
Pixie Clay is HPR's deputy managing editor, working with the station's team of reporters to bring accurate, impactful, and compelling news stories to our audience through broadcast and online platforms. Born and raised on Oʻahu, she is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and has an extensive background in radio broadcasting.
