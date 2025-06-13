Popular North Kona beach gets lifeguard tower following teen surfer's death

A new lifeguard tower has been installed and staffed at Kohanaiki Beach Park near Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island.

Resident Rachel Able advocated for the lifeguard tower after her daughter, Lily Able, sustained injuries while surfing and died in November 2022. Since then, Rachel Able has been pushing for enhanced safety at Kohanaiki.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department has begun lifeguard services at the beach park locally known as “Pine Trees,” making it the 13th beach under HFD lifeguard protection. County and HFD leadership worked alongside Able toward preventing another fatal accident.

HFD allocated funds from its fiscal year 2025 budget to purchase and construct the tower, and staff it.

“This tower is more than infrastructure—it is a commitment to protecting lives and honoring Lily’s legacy,” Fire Chief Kazuo Todd said in a statement. “The community’s voice, led with courage and love by Rachel Able, helped make this happen.”

A blessing ceremony will take place June 13 at 3:30 p.m.

“Many community members in North Kona have shared how happy they are to see lifeguard service at Kohanaiki Beach Park,” said County of Hawai‘i Mayor Kimo Alameda in a statement. “I am grateful for Rachel and everyone at the county who put in the work to make this project a reality.”

The lifeguard tower will be staffed daily.