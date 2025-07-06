Māʻili wildland fire fully contained. 94-year-old woman dies of injuries

Update 5 p.m., Monday, July 7: The 94-year-old woman who suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns in Sunday’s brush fire has died.

Authorities said two homes were damaged in the fire, along with an undetermined number of smaller shed-like structures. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Update 8:15 a.m., Monday, July 7: HFD has declared the wildland fire in Māʻili fully contained as of 1:24 a.m. Fire crews remained on the scene to address residual hot spots.

The fire department said a comprehensive damage assessment would be conducted.

Earlier version:

A wildland fire in Māʻili on the west coast of Oʻahu has burned 95 acres, with some structure damage reported. The Honolulu Fire Department said the fire was about 75% contained.

The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management issued a mandatory evacuation order around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon for Māʻili mauka of Kulaaupuni Road due to a wildfire.

As of 6:53 p.m., OEM said active evacuations were no longer taking place, and those remaining in the area should stay in place.

Roads were still closed, and residents who did evacuate were encouraged to remain outside the area until further notice.

An emergency shelter was opened at Waiʻanae Intermediate School. The latest alerts can be found at alert.hnlalert.gov.

Around 6:15 p.m., Thomas Inouye, public information officer for the HFD, said the biggest challenges were wind, the length of time crews had been out, and resources. Inouye said the Federal Fire Department was assisting them.

Twenty-seven HFD units from outside the district, including two air support units, were fighting the fire.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department said it had treated a 94-year-old woman who suffered smoke inhalation. EMS transported her to an emergency room in critical condition.

Four other people were evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused further treatment.